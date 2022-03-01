SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 48-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Springdale Police Department.

According to the press release, officers responded to the area of 2005 S. Thompson, Executive Inn around 8:43 a.m. in reference to a vehicle-pedestrian accident.

Upon arrival, the unidentified woman was found lying in the northbound outside lane of traffic on Thompson after being struck by a GMC Sierra pickup.

Police say the accident is still under investigation and no charges are expected for the driver. No drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the accident.