BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman is suing the City of Bentonville for gender discrimination after she claims she was fired for being pregnant.

In a complaint filed on Aug. 30, Erica Judah, the plaintiff, claims that she was an employee of the city of Bentonville.

Judah claims that the Bentonville Police Department hired her on July 26, 2021, to work as an animal services officer.

On May 10, 2022, Judah told her supervisors and the human resources department that she was pregnant.

The complaint says that almost a month later, on June 8, Judah emailed her supervisors a copy of her doctor’s note containing the confirmation of pregnancy along with minor work restrictions, specifically not being able to lift more than 20 pounds and to not go on service calls alone in the event that she needed to lift an animal over that weight limit.

Judah says that on June 16, Police Chief Ray Shastid and Captain Justin Thompson ordered Judah’s direct supervisor to not help her in any capacity with any of her service calls, despite the doctor’s note.

Her complaint says that she didn’t get “reasonable accommodations” until the following month.

On July 19, Judah met with Thompson and Shastid and claims she was threatened with termination.

She was later told that she did not qualify for family and medical leave and that her supervisors would prefer a “fresh start” within the animal services department.

The complaint says between July and September, Judah was transferred to the city attorney’s office and later to the accounting department to help with a variety of tasks. During this time, she became eligible for family and medical leave, but was still required to respond to animal services calls.

“Throughout plaintiff’s employment, specifically following the announcement of her pregnancy, there was constant miscommunication among her supervisors about what plaintiff’s new job duties were, and plaintiff was subsequently blamed and threatened to be terminated for this lack of communication,” the complaint said.

On Sept. 30, Judah filed a charge of discrimination against the city with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

On Oct. 10, Judah was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation for alleged insubordination and was terminated three days later.

The lawsuit claims that Judah “suffered adverse employment action, based on gender and pregnancy” at the hands of the Bentonville Police Department.

The suit also claims that Judah’s federal right to receive family and medical leave was violated since they should have known she would be requesting leave, and the termination came before it was vested.

The complaint claims that the termination was retaliation for the charge of discrimination and that there is inconsistent reasoning for her termination.

Judah’s three claims of relief are based on Title VII gender discrimination, family and medical leave discrimination and retaliation. She is demanding a jury trial for compensatory damages, punitive damages and judicial declaration that the defendant is liable for what it is accused of.

Both Judah and the City of Bentonville have not yet responded to request for comment.