WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman suing a Rogers psychiatrist, alleging false imprisonment and other charges, has added two more attorneys to her legal team.

According to court documents, Karla Adrian-Caceres filed suit against Dr. Brian Hyatt and other defendants in Washington County circuit court, civil division, on January 17. Her complaint accused the defendants of false imprisonment, battery, outrage, assault and civil conspiracy stemming from their actions during her time at the Northwest Medical Emergency Department and the Behavioral Services Unit in January, 2022.

Adrian-Caceres said that she ultimately needed the assistance of an attorney, a judge’s court order, and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies in order to be released from the facility. She said that before her release, Hyatt went to the plaintiff’s room and threatened her with 45 days in the facility through a court order and he “told her to have her lawyer drop everything.”

On March 14, a pair of attorneys from the Odom Law Firm in Fayetteville filed entries of appearance with the court. Alan L. Lane and Matthew L. Lindsay are the two newest members of the plaintiff’s counsel, joining two other members of the Odom firm that filed entries on March 13 and Aaron S. Cash, who filed the original complaint.

Cash filed a summons on January 30, notifying Hyatt about the suit. That filing said that a written answer to the complaint or a Rule 12 motion was due 30 days after the notice is received.

According to court filings available online, Hyatt has not yet responded and no defense attorney has filed an entry of appearance on his behalf. He is also a defendant in a similar lawsuit and is the subject of an investigation following allegations of Medicaid fraud.

His Medicaid billing privileges were suspended on February 24. He has appealed that decision, with a hearing date yet to be determined.