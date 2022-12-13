SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale woman facing multiple drug-related charges won’t stand trial until 2023.

Danielle Pennington, 34, was arrested on August 22 and charged with six offenses, including trafficking a controlled substance, possession with the purpose of delivering a controlled substance and forgery. On December 12, Judge Mark Lindsay in the Washington County Circuit Court issued a continuance and scheduled the trial for April 6, 2023.

According to a report from the Springdale Police Department, on August 16, detectives with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force learned that a shipment of methamphetamine was being transported through Washington County. Detectives were able to conduct surveillance on a vehicle driven by an individual they identified as “a viable suspect.”

With the assistance of Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives were able to make contact with the driver, Pennington, in Tontitown. A search of the suspect’s vehicle resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine.

Her trial was previously scheduled to begin on December 12. Pennington is being held in the Washington County jail on a $150,000 bond.