BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 300 women mountain biked around Northwest Arkansas at the inaugural Women of OZ Summit, the Sunset Summit.

The Sunset Summit featured 32 mountain biking coaches from across the U.S. and participants from 27 states.

Allyson De La Houssaye, executive director of Women of OZ Trails, was proud to finally accomplish the event that took three years of planning.

“I can’t tell you how proud this moment is,” she said, “This has been a long time in the works, our whole goals is to thread the community for women together.”

Women of OZ NWA, is a nonprofit connecting women with a stong community of women riders.

“If you know how to mountain bike or it’s your first time, either one, all are welcome,” De La Houssaye said. “We want to have you here and we want to connect our community. That’s what this event is all about.”

Women of OZ brings together women regardless of their skill level. The group wants to get more women on mountain bikes because it is the best way to facilitate community and fun experiences.