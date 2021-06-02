Women from around the state to gather for Miss Arkansas pageant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ninety-two women from around the state will gather at The Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock on June 13-19 to compete to become the next Miss Arkansas and miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen.

According to a press release, competition begins Sunday, June 13 with the Private Official Arrival Ceremonies which will take place at the Arkansas State Capitol.

The event is closed to the public, but friends and family can watch online at missarkansas.org.

The Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen candidates arrive at 1:00 p.m. and the Miss Arkansas candidates arrive at 2:30 p.m. The Miss Arkansas Preliminary competition will begin at 7 p.m. each evening.

The Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen crowning will be Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m. The Miss Arkansas crowning will be 7 p.m.

The release says competitions will be held at The Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock and will feature reigning Miss Arkansas Darynne Dahlem of Greenwood and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen Sarah Cate Lay of Little Rock along with Diamond State Princesses and Princes from around the state.

Tickets for the preliminary competition and crowning can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

