BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Women of OZ Sunset Summit is coming back to Northwest Arkansas.

The summit returns to the Momentary this month for its second iteration.

“The WOZ Sunset Summit will get women on bikes all weekend long at the Momentary Green in Bentonville on September 15-17, 2023,” a release from event organizers said.

More information on the summit can be found here.