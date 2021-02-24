Womens duathlon taking place in Fayetteville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
duathlon_1492609403964.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its fifth annual Ladies DU Fayetteville race in person this summer.

The women’s duathlon will take place on the paved trail around Lake Fayetteville.

Contestants will run two miles, bike 11 miles, and then run two more miles. Or they can compete in teams where one woman runs and the other bikes.

Virtual racers can choose their own course and submit times to verify completion.

The live event will take place on June 12, 2021.

Click here to register.

Fees are $50 for individual entries, $90 for relay entries, and $95 for the training program. All registrations include a technical sleeveless top and a finisher medal. Event photo downloads are provided post-event at no cost.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers