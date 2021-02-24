Womens duathlon taking place in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its fifth annual Ladies DU Fayetteville race in person this summer.

The women’s duathlon will take place on the paved trail around Lake Fayetteville.

Contestants will run two miles, bike 11 miles, and then run two more miles. Or they can compete in teams where one woman runs and the other bikes.

Virtual racers can choose their own course and submit times to verify completion.

The live event will take place on June 12, 2021.

Click here to register.

Fees are $50 for individual entries, $90 for relay entries, and $95 for the training program. All registrations include a technical sleeveless top and a finisher medal. Event photo downloads are provided post-event at no cost.