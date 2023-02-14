LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas announces on Feb. 13 that applications are open for its 2023 Women’s Economic Mobility Hub.

According to a press release from the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, the WEM Hub is a part of the WFA’s Women Empowered initiative and a statewide program designed to support Black women-owned businesses by providing technical assistance, resources and grant funds to help scale their businesses.

“As we celebrate the WFA’s 25th anniversary, we are proud of our integral work to diversify

Arkansas’s economy and workforce,” said Anna Beth Gorman, CEO of the WFA. “Our WEM

Hub program is another way we empower innovative women making a difference in our

state’s economy, and we want to encourage Black female entrepreneurs from across the

state to apply.”

The release says the deadline to apply is March 6. To be eligible, participants must be in business for at least one year, be in good standing with the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office and commit to a six-month comprehensive program.

As part of the program, participants can access support services through a combination of online training and in-person meetings. These include advice from industry professionals surrounding topics such as accounting and financial management, business development, legal services and

more; ongoing mentorship support and counsel; peer-to-peer learning sessions; communications, public relations, and marketing training; leadership skill development; and opportunities to establish a relationship with participating financial institutions.

More information and how to apply to be a program participant can be found here.