FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday, March 8 marked International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate the accomplishments of women and a call to action to continue making positive changes in their lives around the world.

The Women’s Giving Circle at the University of Arkansas was sure to celebrate at the Fowler Garden and Conservatory with this year’s theme, “Break the Bias.”

“It is so important to recognize the accomplishments of women. Looking at our membership, we have some incredible leaders throughout Northwest Arkansas and throughout the country,” said Kellie Knight, assistant vice chancellor for university development.

The organization also announced Tuesday a fundraiser that will help buy books for middle school kids across the state.

As part of the festivities, Dr. Lia Uribe, an associate chair and associate professor of music at the university, demonstrated her remarkable talent and performed a bassoon solo for the members.

KNWA will continue to celebrate women all month long with our remarkable women series.