Women’s History Month: Parkhill Clinic OBGYN talks menopause

Dr. Paige Partridge is one of the first OBGYNs in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — 19 years ago, Dr. Paige Partridge became one of the first women OBGYNs In Northwest Arkansas, joining Parkhill Clinic For Women and starting a wave of change.

“Since then, we’ve seen the addition of many great female practitioners in NWA but for a long time there were very few of us,” says Dr. Partridge.

She’s helped hundreds of women with wellness checks, cancer screenings, and menopause.

“The technical definition of menopause is when you’ve gone an entire year with no menstrual cycle. That typically occurs between the ages of 49 to 53, with 51 being the average age in the U.S,” says Dr. Partridge.

Symptoms can begin long before a woman’s period ends.

“Women can struggle with changes in their metabolism, changes in their sleep, hot flashes, night sweats, difficulty with intercourse in some cases, mood changes,” she says.

Some women adapt; other women become distressed.

“With that lack of hormone some women describe feeling crazy, they’re just not themselves. They’re quicker to anger, they find themselves feeling anxious or depressed in some cases,” says Dr. Partridge.

So what are the options we have as women? Dr. Partridge says the first steps include a healthy diet, exercise, over the counter supplements, and then a conversation on hormone therapy.

“Pill therapy, patch therapy the bio-identical pellets we’ve begun using, we have compounded cream therapy that is formulated to a woman’s blood level and hormones,” she adds..

If you’re not a good candidate, a solution is out there that’s specific to you.

“Reaching out means that she’s wanting to make a difference and my job is to help make that difference so if we can come to a good regimen for an individualized patient we will see improvement,” says Dr. Partridge.

Woman to woman, Dr.Partridge and the rest of The Parkhill Clinic Team is committed to helping you find the proper care while you navigate a new chapter of life.

“We’re a unique practice in that we don’t see that sort of male-female boundary line and we just work together as a team,” says Dr. Partridge.