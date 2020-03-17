Women’s History Month: The struggles of becoming a mother

In this photo taken on Jan 19, 2019, a doctor performs an ultrasound examination for Svetlana Mokerova in Miami Beach, Fla. Every year, hundreds of pregnant Russian women, like Mokerova, travel to the United States to give birth so that their child can acquire the privileges of American citizenship. (AP Photo/Iuliia Stashevska)

"In infertility, it's really emotional, heartbreaking, so if their age counterparts are having babies, they're ready to have babies too so it's a really delicate situation."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For some women, becoming a mother isn’t something that comes come naturally.

For the last 18 years, Doctor Lindsey Seale with Parkhill the Clinic for Women has been helping bring new life into this world. Over this time, she said she has worked several women who have had t rouble conceiving.

“We are sometimes very cavalier with pregnancy and think everyone’s going to have a very easy pregnancy,” Dr. Seale continued. “About 11% of women in the United States will have infertility of some kind.”

Dr. Seale said every woman’s journey to motherhood is different and can depend on several factors.

Age is a big one.

For anyone who is under age 35, Dr. Seale describes infertility as, “trying to achieve pregnancy for about a year without success.”

“If you’ve been trying for six months and you’re over 35 years old then you need to come in for an evaluation,” Dr. Seale said.

Dr. Seale said evaluation looks like this, you’ll be asked a series of questions such as “are you ovulating? Is there ovulation dysfunction? do we need medicines to achieve that? Does the husband need to be evaluated?” From there, things then get a bit more invasive.

“It’s going to be a physical exam, it’s going to be some lab work, going to be a discussion of your general medical health, your hus band’s general medical health. Kind of get an idea of what we’re dealing with there,” Dr. Seale said.

Weight can also hinder a woman’s ability to get pregnant.

Dr. Seale said as a woman gains a substantial amount of weight, it can impact her ability to ovulate normally.

“We don’t want people to get pregnant if they’re morbidly obese. That increases your risk of diabetes, and hypertension, and pregnancy complications and maternal death,” Dr. Seale said.

For some women, difficulty conceiving can stem from something she was born with, like endometriosis.

“It causes tremendous pain, it causes pain with various activities, including intercourse,” Dr. Seale continued. “It can be devastating to fertility in terms of destroying tubes.”

In most cases though, Dr. Seale said endometriosis can be fixed with surgery and these women will go on to become pregnant.

While some women will need extra help on their path to motherhood, it’s not a reality for most.

“The good news is that about 90% of all of this infertility can be treated,” said Dr. Seale.