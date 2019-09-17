Women’s polo tournament upcoming

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Everyone is invited to an upcoming, two-day women’s polo tournament.

Northwest Arkansas Polo Club, is hosting its fifth annual Women’s USPA arena Polo Challenge: Chix with Stix.

The competition begins 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The collegiate match will be 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The free event will be at the arena at the Benton County Fairgrounds both days, a news release states.

Adult, junior and collegiate teams from OSU and Texas Tech will compete at the event, the release states.



