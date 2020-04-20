Work zone safety as important as ever, even with fewer cars on the road

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Work Zone Awareness Week is April 20-24 and there are a few things drivers need to know to be safe on the road.

Even though most of the state is shut down, the pandemic has not stopped construction workers from getting the job done. Laura Wentz with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said workers are taking steps to protect themselves from the coronavirus, including wearing gloves and masks.

While they’re protecting themselves, Wentz said it’s important for drivers to do their part to protect them in other ways, even with fewer cars on the roads.

“The people in there, they’re our neighbors,” Wentz said. “They’re our Sunday school teachers. They’re our children’s basketball coaches and soccer coaches. These are people who are out there doing a job, they’re working in public service and they want to get home to their lives just as much as we do.”

Wentz said drivers should:

Be alert. Minimize your distractions, including your phone.

Don’t tailgate. Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, but keep up with the flow of traffic.

Make sure your car is in good working condition. Cars that run out of gas in work zones can back up traffic for a significant amount of time.

Turn on headlights, even when it’s not required by law and during the day.

“Out on the work zone it’s loud and there are cars running by, so sometimes just that extra little thing will help them to see you,” Wentz said.

iDrive Arkansas is a good way to plan your route before you leave home. It’ll show you work zones on your way and how traffic is moving.