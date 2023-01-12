FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Workers at the Starbucks on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville won their election to unionize on Jan. 12.

According to a press release from Starbucks Workers United, baristas and shift supervisors at the location petitioned for their union election in early December.

The press release says the National Labor Relations Board held the election at the store where 19 workers voted.

The store will be the second in the state and the 266th in the U.S. to unionize, according to the release.

The release says the workers in the store cited reduced hours and hostile management as the reason for their efforts to unionize, and that the company slashed hours all around the country in the new year.

“I’m proud to be part of a movement focused on changing Starbucks for the better and giving partners that work here a voice that won’t be ignored,” said Aidan Brennan, a barista at the newly unionized location.

According to the release, the workers elected to be represented by Workers United.

Starbucks Workers United says Starbucks refuses to bargain with union stores, and that the NLRB has filed hundreds of Unfair Labor Practice charges against the company.

The vote comes two months after the Starbucks location on Wedington Drive voted to unionize, making it the first location to do so in the state. Both locations participated in a three-day strike in December.