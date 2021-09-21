Workers, board members, supporters sign names at topping out ceremony for new Bentonville elementary school

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Elementary school No. 13 in the Bentonville School District is less than one year away from welcoming students for the first time.

On September 21, construction workers, board members and community supporters gathered for a ceremonial topping out, where the final beam was placed at the top of the building.

Those in attendance signed the beam before it was hoisted atop the school to immortalize their contribution to the construction.

“We put our names in this building that’s gonna outlive all of us,” said President of the Board of Education Eric White. “There will be kids in these halls for a lot longer than I’ll be around, so it is a generational and long term thing. It’s pretty neat to know that your name’s up in a beam, hidden away, but it’s there.”

The building will be for students in kindergarten through 4th grade.

The Bentonville School District is accepting suggestions for names for the new school until September 29.

