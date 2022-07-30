27 pieces of artwork by Rob Mango, now on display at Spiva

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Spiva Center For The Arts” opened two new exhibits tonight (7/29).

One in particular features over two dozen works from a renowned New York artist.

Tonight, people got their first chance to see three rooms full of work from artist and sculptor, Rob Mango.

For the next three months, 27 pieces of Mango’s artwork will be on display.

Spiva Exhibits Director, Shaun Conroy said this new exhibit will have a special meaning at Spiva’s current location.

“It’s a great exhibit, we’re glad to have him and like I said, we’ve been looking to have this exhibit for some time, and you know, this is a special exhibit because this is the last exhibit in this building before we move into the Cornell Complex,” said Exibits Director, Shaun Conroy with Spiva Center For The Arts.

“I could see Joplin becoming the center of contemporary art in the midwest, it really could happen, I mean, when I looked at it, my first impression was of the Whitney Museum in New York, so I just have a strong feeling about art in Joplin,” said artist and sculptor, Rob Mango.

Rob Mango will be part of an artist talk at Spiva tomorrow (7/30).

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the Spiva location in downtown Joplin (222 West 3rd Street).

Spiva also opened another exhibit tonight, showcasing Joplin’s history in artform, painted by various artists.