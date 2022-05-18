SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City officials in Springdale are continuing to make progress on the city’s 2015 downtown master plan.

Since the master plan was unveiled 7 years ago, more than $200 million worth of projects have been completed or started in downtown Springdale.

Local business owners and planning consultants gathered on May 18 for a public workshop to give everyone a chance to give their input.

Meghann Swafford, manager at Bride ‘n Groom in Springdale, attended the workshop. “I think the word that came up a lot was ‘vibrant,'” Swafford said. “We want to see growth. We want to see new people coming out here that have never experienced it before. And, we want to see people continue to come back down that have been part of the community for years.”

Plans for the future of downtown Springdale include developing Emma Avenue into a walkable retail main street, updates to Luther George Park, and a series of new gateway entrances to downtown along Huntsville Avenue.