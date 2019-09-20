World Champion Squirrel Cook Off back for another year!

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Local chefs will go head to head in a unique cooking competition.

Several teams will compete in the ninth World Champion Squirrel Cook Off in Bentonville on Saturday, September 21.

The rules are simple: teams can make any dish as long as 80% of the meat used is squirrel. Past dishes include pizza, burgers, and even ice cream.

Some people may be nervous to try the meat, but founder of the event, Joe Wilson said there’s no reason to be.

“These squirrels are running, bouncing from tree to tree,” Wilson said. “That means they’re healthy. So if they’re healthy, I’m sure you eating them will make you healthy.”

Wilson adds there are non-squirrely options available at the competition as well.

Jacob Hopper came from Europe to compete and is excited to enter a traditional dutch meatball.

“I think it’s unique,” Hopper said. “It’s definitely unique when I went to the Netherlands. I had never tried anything like the bitterballen. It’s a unique texture and the flavor will be really good.”

The World Champion Squirrel Cook Off will go from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at the Benton County Quail Barn. It is free and open to the public.