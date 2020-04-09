World Trade Center Arkansas receives $700K disaster aid for businesses

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The World Trade Center Arkansas receives a large grant to help state businesses and agribusinesses affected by severe weather events last year.

The center was awarded a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s economic development administration.

It will help support business-focused disaster recovery efforts across the state and help international trade expansion for state businesses in affected counties.

The center’s Director of Grants Trish Watkins said the grant will expand and maintain jobs for farmers and businesses in counties that were battered by record flooding last spring and tornadoes in the fall.