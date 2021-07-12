World War II aircraft flies into Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The B-25 Mitchell is on display at the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

You can take a ground tour inside the war bird or experience a flight. The B-25 bomber will be at the airport Tuesday, July 13-Sunday, July 18. The Arizona Airbase of the Commemorative Air Force brought the aircraft to the River Valley. You can reserve a ride on the bomber on the Commemorative Air Force’s website.

The B-25 Mitchell was built in 1944 and was used in raids during World War II. The bomber is nicknamed “Maid in the Shade.” Jim Dear, flight load manager, said the bomber allows all different people to experience history first hand.

“It’s amazing how you have veterans come in tell you their story,” Dear said. “We have friends of veterans and family that comes in and also little kids that come in and are so excited.”

Dear said the aircraft inspires children to explore a career in STEM. It also honor veterans who have served in the military over the years.