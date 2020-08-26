World’s largest Daisy BB gun coming to Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You’ll soon get the chance to take a picture with the world’s largest Daisy BB gun in Rogers.

Standing at 25 feet tall, this replica of a Red Ryder BB gun will soon stand next to the Rogers Daisy Airgun Museum facing 2nd street.

Ray Hobbs is the owner of the museum.

He was hoping to unveil the display last month but the pandemic put production on hold, pushing back the installation date.

“I just feel like we’re going to have a lot of traffic in downtown Rogers people are going to come in – not only to see that but our wonderful museum,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs hopes to have the display up in six to eight weeks.