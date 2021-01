ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The world’s largest Daisy BB gun has been installed outside the Daisy Airgun Museum in Rogers.

At 25 feet tall, the Red Ryder BB gun replica stands facing 2nd Street.

The display was scheduled to be installed in June 2020, but the pandemic put things on pause.

“I just feel like we’re going to have a lot of traffic in downtown Rogers people are going to come in – not only to see that but our wonderful museum,” Ray Hobbs, owner of the museum, said at the time.