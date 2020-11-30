Worldwide movement promotes generosity during holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For many, the holiday season is about giving back — and you can start by participating in the worldwide generosity movement, Giving Tuesday.

Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday encourages people to do good, get involved, and give back to our local community.

Individuals are encouraged to onate clothes, money, food or their time at places like Seven Hills Homeless Center, Equestrian Bridges, Life Styles, The American Red Cross and the dozens of other nonprofit organizations in our area.

