Would you make a good contact tracer?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith spoke on what it takes to become a contact tracer.

He says the Arkansas Department of Health is looking for someone who can talk to people, can keep information confidential, and can record and pass on information accurately.

He also says a certain number of contact tracers need to have a medical background and some must be multi-lingual.

“The biggest qualification is those who have a passion for it, are willing to work hard, and are willing to learn the informaiton and to pass it on faithfully,” he said.

Dr. Smith says training time will depend on the person’s background.

He says some have been trained within a week.

As you know Gov. Hutchinson announced last week the Department of Health plans to double the amount of contact tracers in the state.

The plan is to add another 700 to increase the number of contact tracers to 900.