Wounded Prairie Grove officer to be moved to rehabilitation facility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The officer wounded in the shooting in Prairie Grove on May 4 will be moved to a rehabilitation facility, according to a statement made by Washington Regional on behalf of the officer’s family.

The hospital says Officer Tyler Franks is in good spirits and continues to improve. Washington Regional says he is expected to make a full recovery.

The statement says, “Officer Franks and his family would like the community to know that the outpouring of support they have received over the past week has helped them through this difficult time, and they appreciate continued prayers.”

The hospital says additional updates will be released at the request of Officer Franks and his family.

On May 4, Franks, along with Officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers, arrived on scene at 8:37 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

According to police, when the officers attempted to make entry into a bedroom, the suspect, Nickolas M. Colbert, fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range.

Franks was struck three times and critically wounded.

On May 9, Washington Regional sent out a statement saying Franks was awake and breathing without a ventilator.