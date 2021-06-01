Wounded Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks to return home following rehab

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove Police Department confirmed Tuesday that Officer Tyler Franks will be returning home to Prairie Grove following rehab in Fayetteville after he was injured in the line of duty in early May.

On Wednesday, June 2 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. police will escort Officer Franks as he passes from the Police Department to the downtown traffic light on Buchanan and Mock.

Police say the community is welcome to come show support by standing along the route.

Travel route for Officer Franks’ return home

Officer Franks was wounded in the line of duty in early May while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

He suffered irreparable damage to his left leg and underwent a partial amputation.

Franks’ family continues to thank the Prairie Grove community for their support.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers