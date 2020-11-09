Wreaths Across America announces 2020 theme

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The national non-profit Wreaths Across America has announced its theme for 2020.

The volunteer event takes place in local and national cemeteries in all 50 states – most recently at more than 2,000 participating locations – as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. The theme for 2020 is “Be an American Worth Fighting For.”

The inspiration for this year’s theme came from a keynote address made by Staff Sgt. Daniel Strong during a 2018 escort to Arlington welcome stop at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School (Monty Tech) in Fitchburg, Mass.

As an infantryman in the United States Marine Corps, he lost 18 Marines during his service, three were his friends when he was a Lance Corporal, six as their Squad Leader, and the remaining nine as their Platoon Sargent.

In 2019, approximately 2.2 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 2,158 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 19, 2020. It is free and open to everyone.

Click here for more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for a hero.