BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wreaths Across America made its way to Bella Vista on April 29.

The mobile education exhibit aims to bring local communities together all across the country through patriotism.

The interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories help educate visitors about the service and sacrifice of U.S. soldiers.

Ambassador Stefan Brann shared what the organization is all about. “When we lay that wreath, that object, we say that veteran’s name,” Brann said. “And, when we say that name, we say two very important words, ‘thank you.’ Last year, those two very important words, ‘thank you’, were spoken 2.45 million times, and when you wrap your head around that, that’s what this is all about.”

The exhibit will continue to travel to other communities around the nation to share the mission behind the wreaths.