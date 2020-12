FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – National cemeteries will still be decorated for the holidays despite the pandemic.

Each year the Fayetteville National Cemetery, together with Wreaths Across America, places wreaths at headstones of veterans who have died for our country.

This year’s event will span over a 4-day period starting today to help with social distancing for those wanting to participate.

If you would like to volunteer you must pre-register here.