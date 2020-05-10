WWII aircraft flyover pays respects

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A team of pilots paid their respects to those who have fallen due to COVID-19 Saturday afternoon.

Starting in Bentonville, the team of pilots proceeded to go on a 15 city flyover across the state utilizing an array of World War 2 aircraft.

Steuart Walton, Chairman of the Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force, was among the team of pilots and says that the flyover is a great way to show solidarity in the Natural State.

“I thought, ‘What a great way to provide a symbol of hope, bring the state together, try to develop this united spirit. And also show folks that we’re still getting through this,'” Walton said.

The four-plane fleet made a variety of formations above the 15 cities flown over.