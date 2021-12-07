WWII veteran says he remembers the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor like it was yesterday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Springdale Resident and World War II veteran Harry Joyner says he remembers the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor like it was yesterday, and it was the day he knew his life would never be the same.

Joyner says he first heard about the attack at home on his family’s radio in Madison county.

Joyner was 18 years old in 1941; he and his brother were drafted one year later. He would receive a purple heart during his service while island jumping in the Philippines.

We asked Joyner what December 7th means to him, and what it should mean to other Arkansans.

He says our first thoughts should go towards those who served and those who lost their lives protecting our freedoms.

“It means a whole lot; in a way, it was an honor if it hadn’t been for us old boys Who went over and sacrificed their lives and their time in those jungles, and I was very fortunate,” says Joyner.

Thankfully, he and his brother managed to safely make it back to Arkansas. But, Joyner reminds us they were not the only two Arkansas who joined the fight. Many of them were not as lucky as his family.