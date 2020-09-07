WWII Warbirds stop at Drake Field

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the most iconic aircraft from WWII made a stop in Fayetteville this weekend.

The B-29 Super Fortress was joined with a T-6 Texan and a twin-engine Beech Navy Transport.

Museum Director for Arkansas Air and Military Museum Lacy Shuffield says it’s an exciting opportunity.

“It’s insane. You can’t believe it actually got off the ground it’s so big. It’s like wow this thing can actually fly. It’s about the coolest part and it’s so loud too, it’s just crazy,” Shuffield says.

Shuffield also says all the guests were following the rules and maintaining social distancing.

All proceeds benefitted the Warbirds and the Arkansas Air and Military Museum.