FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – According to Washington County’s Director of Elections, Arkansas state law prevents early polling locations from closing during extreme weather, even a winter storm.

So, the county has plans in place to keep the county clerk’s office up and running ahead of the upcoming winter weather.

“We’ve arranged with emergency planning and the sheriff’s office to make sure we can have essential staff in the county clerk’s office if a voter would like to vote any of those days. The rest of the courthouse might be closed,” said Jennifer Price, Director of Elections in Washington County.

Early voting began Feb. 1, for State Senate District 7 and a Fayetteville City Council seat.

For state senate, Democrat Lisa Parks and Republican Colby Fulfer are running for district 7. That includes parts of Fayetteville, Tontitown, Springdale, Johnson, Goshen, and Elkins.

Early voting for Fayetteville City Council, Ward 2, Position 2 also started Feb. 1. Three people are in the running and election day for both of these elections is next Tuesday, Feb. 8.