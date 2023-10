HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For five days, Breeze Airways is offering 40% off roundtrip base fares across three nonstop routes for a limited time.

Trips to New Orleans, Orlando and Tampa for travel dates by Sept. 3, 2024, will be eligible for the promotion valid from Oct. 12 until Oct. 17.

Flights can be purchased at flybreeze.com and use the promo code “MIXITUP” at checkout.