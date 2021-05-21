XNA adding new airline with direct flights to San Antonio, Tampa and New Orleans

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) announced new direct flights from a new airline on Friday.

Breeze Airways will offer three new nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas to San Antonio, Tampa, and New Orleans.

According to a video published by the airport on Friday, the flights from Breeze will be offered Thursday & Friday and Sunday & Monday each week. Service to Tampa is expected to begin in June, and flights to San Antonio and New Orleans will start in July.

“We’ve monitored the development of Breeze over many months, and we’ve worked with others in our community to share the Northwest Arkansas success story to the Breeze team,” said Aaron Burkes, CEO of XNA.

