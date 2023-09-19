HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Board of Directors for XNA has approved a resolution to detach from the City of Highfill.

According to a release from the airport, the resolution to detach from the city was approved unanimously during a meeting on Sept. 19.

“XNA was originally intended to be a regional asset, not a municipal asset benefiting one

particular municipality,” the release said. “Detaching from the City of Highfill will restore this original vision.”

“We were hopeful that we could reach an agreement with Highfill to provide things like road and infrastructure maintenance and other similar municipal services, or otherwise a sharing of sales tax revenue that could fund those services,” XNA CEO Aaron Burkes said. “Unfortunately, Highfill officials were unwilling to agree to anything of mutual benefit.”

The full press release, as well as the resolution that was approved, can be read below.

According to the release, XNA Board Chair Jim Krall said, “Even though it’s been a challenging process, this is best for the Airport, Northwest Arkansas, and the people of Northwest Arkansas.”

Act 769 was passed in Arkansas earlier this year, allowing regional airports to detach from municipalities where they are located.