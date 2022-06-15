BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 15, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced that its proposed XNA Connector Road has received approval through a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) report.

That approval completes “the complex environmental portion of the process,” according to a press release from XNA. The report found the proposed alternative for the access road would have “no significant impact on the human or natural environment and the project will continue to move forward.”

Next steps for the Connector Road include right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation, which are expected to take approximately 12-18 months. ARDOT has already contracted with Garver Engineers to complete 100% design of the project, which should be finished by December.

When constructed, the project will provide a fully-controlled-access highway approximately 3.4 miles long with a new, grade-separated, trumpet-type interchange at US 612 (future US 412). This road will provide for the “safe, reliable, and efficient movement of vehicles and freight from I-49-US 412 to the airport.”

“This approved FONSI is a monumental moment for connectivity in Northwest Arkansas,” said Aaron Burkes, CEO of XNA. “Continued progress on this new road is absolutely necessary for a safer and more reliable route to the airport for XNA passengers.”