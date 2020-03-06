XNA deep cleans due to threat of Coronavirus

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — Although there have been no reports of the Coronavirus at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, it is taking proactive measures to help prevent the spread of any viruses or bacteria during this time. These are not mandatory procedures; it is doing this solely for the safety of passengers.

The airport’s efforts include:

-Spraying the entire airport building with hospital grade disinfectant ( Executive Enterprise Services helpedt this done quickly.)

-XNA’s custodial and parking staff are taking extra care in sanitizing all public touch points several times throughout the day. (These touch points include escalator handrails, bathroom door latches, door handles, elevator buttons, etc.)

-Additional hand sanitizing stations have been ordered and will be placed throughout the building for passenger use.

-XNA’s emergency personnel are all well briefed on our Operating Guidelines for infectious disease.

XNA is encouraging all travelers to wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.