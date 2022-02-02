BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Flights out of XNA are getting cancelled, because of the winter storm.

XNA’s public relations specialist says there’s really not much you can do in times like this, other than trying to get as much information about your flight as you can.

“We’re seeing some cancellation coming in. This storm is taking up a large region of where we fly to and obviously it’s hitting us as well. Best advice, check with your airline and checking your specific flight,” said Alex English, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist.

English says each airline has different types of planes with different abilities for this type of weather.