XNA flight cancellations continue due to winter weather

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – More flights are being cancelled due to winter weather, and with more snow expected to come in, there could be even more delays in your trip.

Eleven flights out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport were cancelled Tuesday.

Marketing Specialist for XNA, Alex English, said the flights depend more on the where they are headed than the conditions at the Highfill airport.

“Right now, with the weather, cancellations and delays are very likely,” English said.

For Michael Saltz, who is trying to get back home to Dallas, flight cancellations have been a struggle since Monday.

“I then re-booked for today, that was cancelled,” Saltz said. “I booked for tomorrow, tomorrow’s flight was cancelled, and now scheduled for Thursday.”

Saltz said he was told his flights were cancelled due to power outages in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. English said this is just one of the many factors that could cause a change in plans.

“It’s a little bit dependent on what the plane looks like when it’s landing, how long it takes to de-ice, what the airport or destination flying into looks like,” English said.

While XNA has not experienced any power outages yet, English said as more snow is expected to roll in, cancellations may not slow down.

“We’re watching this second round of storms for the week that are supposed to come in kind of tonight and tomorrow,” English said. “We expect some more cancellations and delays.”

As for Saltz, he said he is just hopeful his flight will not show up on that cancellation list, yet again.

“Weather and power outages are something I have no control over and neither does American Airlines, so this result is just frustrating,” Saltz said. “It’s inconvenient because I was supposed to work today-fortunately I have nice bosses who understood the predicament.”