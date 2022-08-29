HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Labor day is right around the corner and XNA is expecting lots of travelers. Long lines and a busy airport is supposed to be the expected scene leading up to the holiday weekend.

A pilot shortage could be a bigger worry on passengers’ minds as flights could be in jeopardy. Alex English, XNA’s Public Affairs Manager says this is a real problem that takes time to fix.

“We’re seeing a pilot shortage across the nation,” English said. “It’s something that can’t be sped up because it takes time to train the pilots.”

English offers advice to travelers across XNA which includes staying up to date on emails and utilizing your airline’s mobile app to keep track of flight cancellations or changes.

English also added airlines are stretched thin trying to accommodate all the airline passengers.