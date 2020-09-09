XNA moving forward with expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fewer passengers flying out of XNA because of the current health crisis is not delaying the airport’s planned expansion.

Several projects are being moved through the design stage at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill.

They include the Sky Bridge expansion which will help passengers get from the parking deck to the terminal and improvements to the baggage claim area.

One of the biggest changes is XNA plans to more than double the amount of gates available for airlines from 13 to 26.

“Up until March we were growing at a record rate so we need more planes coming in, more passengers, more availability for our aircrafts and airlines to be able to fly into XNA,” said Alex English with Nortwest Arkansas National Airport.

Design on a new control tower is set to begin next year once these additional gates are added.

Renovation of the second floor has been put on hold temporarily to make sure other projects can be completed first.