BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 26, Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) announced that Andrew Branch has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

According to a press release, Branch joined XNA in April of 2019 as the Chief Business Development Officer after working for the State of Arkansas in a variety of roles, including CFO for the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, Vice President of Housing at the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, and the Director of Finance with the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Branch is currently a member of the board of trustees for the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System, and a past board member of the Information Network of Arkansas and the Mortgage Bankers Association of Arkansas. Prior to attending law school, he worked as an accountant, project manager and account manager with Caterpillar Global Mining.

Branch has a B.S. in Accounting from LeTourneau University, an MBA from Texas A&M and a J.D. from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He is licensed to practice law in Arkansas.

“I am both honored by and grateful for the confidence executive leadership at XNA has placed in me,” said Andrew Branch, Chief Operating Officer of XNA. “I plan to continue to uphold XNA’s values and look forward to advancing the economic engine that is Northwest Arkansas’s airport.”