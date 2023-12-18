HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are projections of a record 7.5 million air travelers this Christmas and New Year’s season, according to AAA.

While it is uncertain exactly how many will pass through the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, Olivia Tyler, XNA’s public affairs manager, has tips to make your trip to the airport easier.

“Travel can be extremely stressful for passengers, not just for first-time fliers,” Tyler said. “We just ask that everyone remain calm. Security knows what they’re doing, and if you’re unsure about something, go ahead and check the TSA website.”

Tyler directed passengers to the airline’s website for any questions. There, passengers can see security check wait times and reserve a parking spot prior to their arrival, among other services — two things that can both limit the stress of travel.

She also advised passengers to download the app of the airline they are flying with. She suggested checking in to your flight online before arriving to XNA to cut down on the length of lines at service desks.

Tyler said the airport suggests people should arrive at least two hours prior to their flight taking off to give them ample time to pass through TSA.

The busiest travel days of the year are expected to be Thursday and Dec. 26, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, but Tyler said the airport is prepared.

“Here at the airport, we’re always well-equipped to handle that level of passengers,” Tyler said.