XNA pauses plans for skybridge

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas National Airport is about to land some big changes, but they aren’t taking off as originally scheduled.

The airport is pausing its plans for a sky bridge, which will connect the parking garage to the second floor terminal until next year.

Board members made the decision today after the project bids from May came in $5 million over the $32 million budget.

Alex English with XNA says this is due to the increased cost of steel and drywall, but she says there is some congressional support for funding. “Congressman Womack has as one of his preferred community projects on his website for money through legislation, that would be a cherry on top getting the sky bridge started and going,” English said.

XNA hopes to find the additional funding for the sky bridge in the next six to nine months.