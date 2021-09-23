XNA plans expansion with second concourse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport plans on expanding.

XNA board members voted to begin designing a second concourse.

Alex English with the airport says the addition will bring more waiting areas, concessions, and gates.

English says as the region grows, XNA needs to grow with it.

“We need people in seats. The more people in seats we have, the more of a demand our market has and more nonstops will open up for us,” English said.

Designs are underway right now, but English says plans should be finalized in 2022.

Rough estimates put the price tag between $30-$50 million.

The airport also agreed to shell out $1.9 million on 100 acres next to the airport, so it can expand its current runway, and add a second in the next 20-25 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers