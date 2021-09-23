XNA plans expansion with second concourse

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport plans on expanding.
XNA board members voted to begin designing a second concourse.
Alex English with the airport says the addition will bring more waiting areas, concessions, and gates.
English says as the region grows, XNA needs to grow with it.
“We need people in seats. The more people in seats we have, the more of a demand our market has and more nonstops will open up for us,” English said.
Designs are underway right now, but English says plans should be finalized in 2022.
Rough estimates put the price tag between $30-$50 million.
The airport also agreed to shell out $1.9 million on 100 acres next to the airport, so it can expand its current runway, and add a second in the next 20-25 years.