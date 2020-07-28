XNA ranks in top 100 airports in nation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In more local news, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport makes the cut as one of the top 100 airports in the nation.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, XNA had an almost 18% passenger increase in 2019, and comes in as the 99th top airport across the country.

Spokesperson Alex English said business travelers are its bread and butter, but she’s seeing another passenger trend.

“We have lots of travel, we have lots of leisure as well and a lot of people that are coming to Northwest Arkanssas as a tourist destination for the mountain biking that we have offered here,” English said. “Crystal Bridges, obviously, Northwest Arkansas is thought of as a destination in a lot of ways too, which is wonderful.”

English said hopefully after the pandemic is under control that more direct flights could be offered by XNA as long as Northwest Arkansas continues to grow.