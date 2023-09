HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport is reacting to delays created earlier today after United Airlines grounded flights because of a system outage.

The airline said earlier today that flights were being held at their departure airports due to a technology issue.

“While we don’t like to see our customers inconvenienced by airline delays, we are glad United put customer safety first and was able to resolve the issue quickly,” a spokesperson for XNA said.