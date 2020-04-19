XNA receives $8 million in relief

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Airport is receiving a little over $8 million in relief after the Federal Aviation Administration handed out $51 million to Arkansas airports to help ease the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on business.

Alex English, PR and Marketing Specialist for XNA, says that the airport is using its share for payroll, operating costs, and debt services. She says her team is grateful to continue to work through tough times.

“We just can’t wait for our Northwest Arkansas community to be back in our terminal and be able to travel to see family, to be able to go on vacations for business trips, whatever it may be,” English said.

Fort Smith, Bentonville, Rogers, and Springdale airports are also receiving a portion of the grant money from the CARES Act.